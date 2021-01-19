Carrigy lauds €840k in youth funding for Longford and Westmeath

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has rowed in behind this week's announcement of over €840,000 for youth services across counties Longford and Westmeath.

Mr Carrigy said the almost €840,000 in State funding would provide untold benefits to young people and their future development across the constituency.

"With nearly €842,000 being allocated to Longford and Westmeath ETB for 2021 this funding will be put to use for youth services within the 2 counties. This investment increases financial support for both youth services and youth clubs, as well as ensuring further strengthening and development of UBU Your Place Your Space, universal service provision and youth information,” he said.

“Several young people have contacted me during the pandemic about the impact it was having on their mental health and the need for greater youth services. This government has stepped up funding to address those concerns and increased youth funding from last year by over €6 million."