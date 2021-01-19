Longford producers invited to ‘Grow with Aldi’

Aldi is seeking applications from Longford’s small to medium food, drink and non-food related producers to take part in the 2021 Grow with Aldi supplier development programme, giving them the opportunity to be listed in Aldi stores nationwide.

Aldi has announced the return of its ‘Grow with Aldi’ supplier development programme for 2021, which will see it supporting Irish suppliers, offering them the chance to become a core range listing in all 145 Aldi Ireland stores.

To date, over 500 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme over the last 3 years, with Aldi’s investment hitting €3million.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message is encouraging suppliers to also highlight the sustainability of their products and packaging. This year will also see non-food related Irish products have the chance to appear on Aldi’s shelves e.g. candles.

Aldi will pick up to 60 products entered as part of the ‘Grow with Aldi’ Specialbuys event on June 6, 2021. A final six products will then be chosen to become a core range listing in all of Aldi’s 145 stores nationwide.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, the programme is designed to help small and medium producers gain experience and exposure for their products. Participants will receive tailored mentoring and bespoke workshops with the Aldi Buying team, the Aldi Marketing team and Bord Bia technical experts.

Last year, over 75 products went on sale in May 2020 as part of the Grow with Aldi Specialbuys event. Six products, among them Dromod Boxty from neighbouring Leitrim, were then chosen in July to form part of the core range nationwide.