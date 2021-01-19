Longford Leader Farming: ICSA calls for 5% BEAM Nitrates reduction to be scrapped

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham has called for the BEAM scheme requirement to reduce nitrates production by 5% to be scrapped.

“Several marts have cancelled sales that were scheduled to take place this week due to the worsening Covid situation and we are likely facing many more weeks, if not months, of disruption to trading.

When you add difficulties around trading to the fact that farmers don’t have accurate nitrates figures at this point of the BEAM process, the 5% target is completely unworkable,” he said.

“The rolling 12-month nitrates figures that were issued to farmers in December do not provide the necessary clarity.

It includes six months that are not relevant. While it gives some idea to stable suckler herds, it does not enable finishing herds that trade a lot of cattle to make any firm decisions.

It is unacceptable that many BEAM participants cannot be sure whether they will be penalised. The payment was meant to reflect the extreme hardship suffered by farmers due to Brexit factors beyond their control.

Penalties of up to 100% of the payment undo all the good and undermine the initial logic to support beef farmers.”