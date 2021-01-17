Killoe mother organising online charity bingo event in memory of tragic baby son

Killoe native Gemma O’Gorman and her husband Joe are holding an online bingo event in memory of their late son, Micheál, who sadly passed away at just two months old in March, 2020.

The couple resides in Co Clare with their three-year-old daughter Órnaith.

“Unfortunately Mícheál had a number of congenital complications and sadly he passed away on March 31st 2020,” Ms O’Gorman told the Longford Leader.

“During what was a pretty tough time for us and the extended family, especially with the Covid-19 restrictions preventing a proper remembrance or funeral, we organised the 'In Memory of Mícheál' campaign to raise funds for a number of charities who were instrumental in supporting us and who cared for Mícheál during his very short life.”

With the power of social media and through local sharing the couple has already surpassed their initial fundraising goal considerably.

“I was far too optimistic in thinking that after the first lockdown, life would go back to normal and that the plans of having a coffee morning fundraiser and other small scale fundraising events could take place,” Ms O'Gorman explained.

“Our main fundraiser event of walking the distance of Route 66 (3,669.8km) has been interesting and involved quite a few loops of the small area we live in whilst keeping within the 5km radius of our home.

“It’s bitter sweet that as of today we have less than 250km to walk but we cannot have any friends or family present to mark the finishing of the walk as it happens to fall on Saturday, January 23 which should have been Mícheál’s 1st Birthday and we are in another lockdown.

“I’m devastated that our plans of holding a gathering for the finishing of the walk and presentation of the money to the charities cannot take place. We also had planned on planting a tree in part of our garden that we have turned into a remembrance area and that cannot be done right now either.”

To keep herself busy and focused on fundraising efforts, Ms O’Gorman made contact with Jane Slevin who has been facilitating online bingo in Mullingar.

“I had asked her if she would facilitate an online bingo fundraiser in memory of Mícheál and she approached the organisation she runs the bingo for. It is with thanks to Jane and the Mullingar Rugby Club that an online bingo fundraiser is taking place on Wednesday January, 20 at 7.30pm.”

The event raises funds for The Irish Cancer Society, Jack and Jill Foundation, Hugh’s House and Milford Hospice. Tickets and information about the Online Bingo are available on:

www.mrfcbingo.com.