Tributes paid after death of Ballymahon native in Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 80th year, after a long illness, which she fought bravely and with dignity in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Vincent’s University Hospital and Blackrock Clinic, on Sunday, January 10 of Pat (Patricia) Murray (née Lovell), Carrickmines, Dublin 18 and formerly of Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow and Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Longford footballer and prominent businessman Seán Murray (Carrickmines and Taghshinny) and loving mother of Cathy, Seán and Ed, she will be very sadly missed by her adoring children, grandchildren Millie, George, Max, Seán, Thea, Zara and Emma Jane, loving sister and best friend Niamh, brother, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.



Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place but may be viewed on webcam on Wednesday, January 13, at 11am at www.church services.tv/foxrock.

Those who would have liked to attend her funeral, but due to current circumstances cannot, may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please.

Donations, in lieu, to Cancer Research Ireland (www.cancer.ie) and Guide Dogs for the Blind (www.guidedogs.ie)