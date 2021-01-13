Here's the full list of the 70 new movies coming to Netflix in 2021
Finally, a reason to get excited about 2021
Netflix has announced their film slate for the year ahead with the streaming giant promising at least one new movie each week across 2021.
This year’s line-up will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe with films from award-winning filmmakers, including Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).
The streaming giant is supplying a year of films filled with more of the things they know we love - zombies (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy), and high school romance (including the culmination of the To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth trilogies).
Netflix is re-introducing teen screams (Fear Street trilogy, There’s Someone Inside Your House), turning your favourite books into films (The Woman in the Window, Munich, The Last Letter from Your Lover), bringing you more adrenaline-pumping blockbusters (Red Notice, Sweet Girl, Kate) and giving your family a reason to say YES to watching films together (YES DAY, Back to the Outback, Finding ‘Ohana).
From superheroes to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and with the world's biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces - here’s the full list of what's landing on the streaming platform this year:
Action
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Horror
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thriller
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Sci-fi
Stowaway
Romance
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drama
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Western
The Harder They Fall
Comedy
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
Family Films
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Nightbooks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Loud House Movie
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
Musicals
A Week Away
tick, tick...BOOM
