Michael Flatley presents Mary Gamble of Barnardos with cheque after auction

Festive spirit could be felt in the air at Castlehyde House, County Cork when Michael Flatley presented Mary Gamble of Barnardos with a €3,600 cheque.

The funds were raised from the sale of a limited edition print of one of Michael Flatley’s paintings that was donated by the world renowned dancer.

The auction of the print was conducted pro bono by auctioneer Michael Sheppard of Sheppard’s Irish Auction House in Durrow, County Laois.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Michael Flatley for his support of Barnardos with this sale,” said director of fundraising at Barnardos Mary Gamble.

“A wonderful €3,600 was raised to help support vulnerable children and families across Ireland. Every day, Barnardos works in communities across the country to build better futures for the children and families who need us most. Last year alone we worked with over 21,000 children and their families, but there are many more that need our help.

“This year, in light of the current crisis, our services were in more demand than ever,” she added. “For many, 2020 has been a year harder than any they have ever experienced before. With the support of Michael we can continue to be there for those that need us most.

“Thanks to this wonderful donation, we can now provide 250 hours of early years support to help vulnerable children be school ready as well as providing over 500 hot meals for children attending those services.”