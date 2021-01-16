Ardagh telecommunications structure plans lodged

A county Wicklow telecommunications firm has lodged plans with Longford County Council to increase the height of a 30 metre high structure in Ardagh by an additional 12 metres.

Hibernian Cellular Networks has signalled its move to replace a telecommunications structure at Garrycam, Ardagh, Co Longford with a 42m high lattice support design along with associated works.

The plans were lodged with the Council in the week leading up to Christmas, with a decision not expected to be made until the end of next month.