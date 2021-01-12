Longford Leader Farming: Supports to eradicate BVD are set to continue

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has outlined his support for a pathway to Bovine Viral Disease (BVD) freedom by 2023 and the continued supports from his Department for the BVD Eradication Programme.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress being made in the eradication of BVD.

The Minister noted that substantial savings are being achieved by farmers, with the incidence of BVD positive animals decreasing this year to just 0.03 % from 0.66 % in 2013 – the first year of the compulsory phase of the Eradication Programme.

The supports available in 2021 in respect of early removal of BVD test positive animals will be as follows:

Dairy

l €160 if the female dairy and dairy cross animals are removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

l €30 if the female dairy and dairy cross animals are removed between day 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

l €30 towards the disposal of dairy bull calves through the abattoir or knackery within 14 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

Beef

l €220 if the animal is removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test.

l €30 if the animal is removed between day 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test.

Herd Restrictions

Automatic herd restrictions and notification to neighbouring holdings will continue in 2021. These are designed to encourage prompt removal of PI calves.



To ensure BVD infection is contained within the herd of disclosure, herd restrictions will apply from 1 day following the date of the initial BVD positive or inconclusive test.

Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) investigations

The Minister also confirmed that the TASAH, a mandatory herd epidemiological investigation, after disclosure of a BVD positive or inconclusive animal will continue.



The Department will fund a whole herd test as part of an epidemiological investigation in 2021, and all eligible females are to be vaccinated against BVD in 2021 and 2022 by each farmer’s nominated PVP.