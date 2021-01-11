Longford housing stock in line for further boost

A continued upsurge in house building has seen plans being submitted for the proposed construction of 22 new units in Edgeworthstown and Newtownforbes respectively.

Subject to planning approval, both developments incorporate plans to demolish two former pubs.

J & R Maynooth Ltd initially lodged plans before providing further information on proposals to develop 14 houses in Newtownforbes.

They include six two bedroom bungalows and eight three bedroom two storey units in a development which provides for the demolition of Bohan’s Bar and storage sheds.

A few miles down the road in Edgeworthstown, applicant Frank Kane has detailed plans for the proposed demolition of the town’s existing Dolphin Bar, restaurant and take-away as well as a two storey apartment building and two similarly sized dwelling unit.

In its place, the applicant has outlined plans to construct four three bedroom units, five semi detached two bedroom dwellings, two one bedroom apartments alongside a single two bedroom unit.