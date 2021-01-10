Rising glamping demand sees two south Longford projects take shape

The growing popularity of ‘glamping’-or glamorous camping has seen two separate planning applications being lodged for respective developments in south Longford.

The biggest of those is earmarked for Lanesboro with applicant Louis Mullooly applying for permission to construct five camping pods along with adjoining decking areas at Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

The plans also provide for the demolition of an existing outhouse and the proposed construction of a single storey structure in its place which the applicant plans to use as a communal building.

The latter, subject to approval, will include a kitchen, dining room, lounge area, bathroom, storage and laundry room.

On site car parking has also been attached as part of the plans submitted to local authority planning officials.

Separately, Edward and Susan Egan, of Abbeyview B&B in Abbeyshrule, Co Longford want to erect three one bedroom self contained glamping or holiday accommodation huts alongside its existing bed and breakfast farmhouse.

Both applications were lodged with Longford County Council in the week leading up to Christmas with decisions not expected to be made until the third week in February.