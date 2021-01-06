PROPERTY WATCH: Two-bedroom fixer-upper with coastal views going under the hammer for €65,000

This two-bedroom home with scenic views of the banks of the Shannon estuary in the village of Labasheeda, Co. Clare is going under the digital hammer with a low guide price.

The detached bungalow is situated along the Wild Atlantic Way and offers stunning scenery and beeches in the locality. This quaint home in need of modernisation could tick a number of boxes for potential buyers.

A single storey dwelling beneath a pitched roof, the home extends to to approximately 108 sq. m (1,162 sq. ft) and boasts a garden and garage to the rear.

Local amenities include An Post Labasheeda, St. Kieran's Church, Labasheeda Quay, Kilrush Golf Club together with a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants. Transport links include a frequent Bus Eireann service 338, the N68 and the N67.

Listed for sale by auction on Bidx1, the property is listed with a guide price of €65,000.

For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.