Employers asked to facilitate their staff to work from home wherever possible

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD has this morning asked employers to facilitate their staff to work from home wherever possible at this critical time in our ongoing fight against Covid-19.

“Christmas and New Year have passed and the vast majority of people are now back at work. We are now in the middle of a third wave of the virus and the increase in infections, hospitalisations and numbers in ICU is extremely concerning.

“With that in mind, I’m asking employers to encourage and accommodate their employees to stay at home unless they are essential workers.

"I want to urge everyone who can work from home to do so. I recognise that this will be more difficult for some more than others and I trust that employers will once again show understanding and support their workers in the transition.

“The increase in cases that we are seeing is beyond anything any of our models predicted. We need to get case numbers down now and urgently flatten the curve to protect our most vulnerable and ensure our hospitals can continue to provide the best care to those that need it.

He added: “Crucially we now have a vaccine and the end is in sight. However the darkest hour is just before the dawn. We need to hold firm now and do everything we can to get to the finish line.”

The Government's list of essential workers: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/c9158-essential-services/