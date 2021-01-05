Longford house prices continue to rise

Property prices in Longford rose by €5,000 during the last three months of 2020, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The report for Q4 2020 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €115,000. The same increase of €5,000 was also recorded compared with this time last year.

However, asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county remained steady at €100,000. Prices for this house type are up by €5,000 compared to this time last year.

Continuing with this trend, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Longford remained steady at €115,000 over the quarter. Prices in the segment were also unchanged compared with this time last year.

The number of properties for sale in Longford on MyHome.ie rose by 2% in the last quarter but is down 2% on this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly six months.