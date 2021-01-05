Longford Sports Partnership receives €25,000

Longford Sports Partnership have received an allocation of €25,000 from Sports Ireland under the new allocation of grants under the Sport Ireland Covid-19 Supplementary Grant scheme.

There has been a massive boost for Irish Sport with news that an allocation of €5,804,828 has been made available in funding for the Covid-19 Supplementary Grant Scheme.

In November, an unprecedented €85 million funding package was announced for the Irish sport sector, which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD commented:

“The Government recognises the ongoing struggle experienced by the sports sector and the ongoing uncertainty faced by National Governing Bodies and clubs as we move in to 2021.

“This announcement will further bolster attempts to protect the sector and provide some financial stability.”