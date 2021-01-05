Council to bank €50,000 for Longford Decade of Centenaries Programme

Longford County Council is to receive €50,000 to support their plans for the Decade of Centenaries Programme in 2021.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, announced funding of €1.75 million for local authorities in 2021 to support their leading role in developing community-led commemorative activities for the final phase of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

€50,000 will be allocated to every Local Authority to support their plans for 2021.

A further €200,000 is available for those local authorities who have any additional requirements in relation to specific centenary events and other larger projects.