Longford Leader Farming: IFA launches be safe and secure in 2021

IFA, together with An Garda Síochána and FBD has launched a printed information pack for its members across the country that provides tips on how farmers and the rural community can stay safe and secure in their homes, on their farms and online in the months ahead.

This initiative highlights the need for vigilance in many areas with practical and straightforward information on safety, security and general wellbeing as well as the importance of looking out for your friends, family and neighbours.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said, “When we entered 2020 we never imagined the year that lay ahead of us. Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way we behave at home and on our farms.

The team in IFA including our President, myself, the National Officers and elected County and Branch Officers have worked hard over the last nine months to drive our ongoing work schedule and get the very best for Irish farmers during this ongoing period ofuncertainty”.

“As we look ahead to 2021, we must continue to prioritise safety on our farms and in our homes and look out for those that may need assistance in our communities. We are proud of the strong relationship that exists between ourselves, An Garda Siochàna and our insurance partners FBD.