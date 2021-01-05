Online video series brings regular good news stories

Local broadcaster and DJ Michael Birmingham has put his time to good use during the Covid-19 pandemic by presenting a regular video series, Mike’s Miscellany, to act as an antidote to the doom and gloom we see and hear on the news.

Each episode features light hearted stories and video clips hosted on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

“I haven't presented radio or played a disco since March owing to Covid. It was during this time I came up with the idea for the miscellany. Something to act as a vehicle and an outlet for my creative impulses,” Mike explained.

“Sometimes you have to create a path for yourself and I have tried to be as original as I can in this production.”

Mike’s Miscellany covers a range of light hearted topics and can be viewed via Facebook at @MikesMiscellany.