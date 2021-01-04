Longford groups secure €52,000 funding boost

Longford community and voluntary groups are receiving €52,000 in funding from money raised during RTÉ Does Comic Relief in a major round of grants to support under-pressure lifeline services.

The money is being distributed through The Community Foundation for Ireland which has provided over €60 million to communities during the past 20-years.

Projects supported range from mental health and awareness for services for people of all ages through Family Resources and other care in the community initiatives. In total services in Longford will be receiving nine grants.

Longford grant recipients – (note some organisations have been awarded separate grants under different categories and are listed for each grant individually);

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre €2,263.95;

Midlands Polish Community €2,922;

Longford School of Rock €2,856.75;

Longford Womens Link €10,000;

Longford Womens Link €5,000;

St Christophers Services CLG €20,000;

Co Longford Social Services CLg €3,000;

Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Services Ltd €1,602.40;

Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre Ltd €5,000