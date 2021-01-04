Longford Leader Farming: Second meeting of Forestry Policy Group

The second meeting of the Forestry Policy Group was hosted last week by the Minister of State with Responsibility for Forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett.

The minister acknowledged the difficulties for the sector resulting from licensing delays and noted the sustained improvement in licensing output since the introduction of the new Forestry legislation in mid-October which she expects to continue into 2021.

She also acknowledged that there is still some way to go to fully resolve the issues and that her Department is engaging in further recruitment in early 2021 to help further improve licensing output.

The minister also emphasised the need for ongoing awareness and promotion of the multi-functional benefits of trees and woodlands.