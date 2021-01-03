Longford Leader Farming: Export trade to Northern Ireland to continue

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, said confirmation by Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, that the important live export trade to Northern Ireland for slaughter cattle will continue with unfettered access to the UK market, regardless of the outcome of Brexit, is significant.

He said IFA has had regular contact with the UFU to ensure the established trade between both jurisdictions can continue to function unhindered.

Mr Cullinan said the NI market provides vital competition for Irish beef farmers with finished cattle and has performed very strongly this year.

“Live exports to date this year to NI of over 60,000 cattle are primarily for direct slaughter and is up 91% on 2019. Today's confirmation ensures this vital market outlet will not be affected by Brexit and is predicted to grow further in 2021,” he said.