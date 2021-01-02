Longford Leader October 2020 in review

Health officials moved in and begun mass testing of workers at a meat plant in Co Longford in October after four workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The four confirmed cases at Green Pasture Meat Processors in Drumlish came after a staff member was initially diagnosed, the Leader has learned.

Three further workers, who were deemed close contacts of the first infected staff member, were confirmed as having tested positive after further testing was carried out at the facility in a bid to contain the virus.

In a statement, Peter Davis, Director of Green Pasture Meat Processors, said it was in close and regular contact with senior HSE officials with a view to ensuring all necessary public health and safety guidelines are adhered to.

“We were made aware that one member of our staff had tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

“Following this the HSE carried out further testing on close contacts at the plant. We are now aware of a total of four cases.”

Mr Davis said due to the outbreak, HSE bosses commenced “serial testing of all staff” at the plant on Monday.

He added the company had implemented stringent safety measures of its own and had already rolled out both private and HSE testing at regular intervals since Covid-19 first reached Irish shores at the end of February.

“These are the first cases at our plant since the pandemic began in Ireland. All necessary precautions have been taken to prevent further exposure to staff,” he said.

Details surrounding the outbreak came hot on the heels of the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 having been identified at a secondary school and GAA club in Longford.

School Covid closure

Longford secondary school, Mean Scoil Mhuire, announced its closure in October due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The school sprung into immediate action following confirmation from the HSE. A text sent to parents confirmed that "as a consequence, it is not possible to keep the school open" and all parents were asked to collect their daughters from the school as soon as possible.

“All close contacts were removed from the school immediately after receipt of guidance from Public Health,” said principal Aoife Mulrennan.

Council in €1m arrears

The state of Longford County Council’s beleaguered financial plight was laid bare in October with more than €1m being owed to the local authority in rent arrears.

Figures, obtained by the Leader under the Freedom of Information Act, showed how almost a third of tenants have fallen behind on their rental agreements.

Up until the end of June out of the council’s 2,831 tenancies countywide, 917 of those were deemed to be in arrears, owing a total of €1.019m.

Firms face ‘devastation’

Beleaguered retailers were facing up to a potentially “devastating” six weeks in October as the country braced itself for a second coronavirus fuelled lockdown in the space of seven months.

Business owners reacted with a mix of indifference and exasperation at news which saw all non-essential firms close their doors until December 1.