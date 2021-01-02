Longford Leader September 2020 in review

It was an extremely busy few weeks for schools ahead in August and September as they worked hard towards reopening their doors with new, strict measurements in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Melview National School reopened on August 27 after what principal, Mary O’Boyle, described as “a very busy month for all the staff”.

Painting, cleaning, re- organisation of classrooms and classroom furniture and putting in place a Covid-19 Response Plan for the safe and sustainable reopening of Melview school have been our main areas of focus. All staff completed the HSA Return to work Safely online course,” she said.

The biggest challenge for the school was the large pupil to teacher ratio and, in order to manage the large class sizes, pupils have been split into groups to use all available space.

“We are lucky that our classrooms are modern and very spacious, so it has been possible to maintain a one metre distance between each of the ‘pods’ (groups) in every ‘bubble’ (class),” said Ms O’Boyle.

“To cater for social distancing during break times we have staggered our two break times. This does require a lot more staff supervision but our teachers are very willing to do whatever it takes to make our re-opening a success.

“Appropriate social distancing markings have been put in place in our senior yard and necessary PPE is available to staff.”

Children are independently entering and exiting the school via designated routes and must follow these routes at all times, Ms O’Boyle added.

“We have put signage in place to help with these new practices. Sanitisers have been installed throughout the school, inside classrooms at all entry and exit points. The children are regularly asked to wash/sanitise their hands,” she explained.

Pharmacist saves life

A Longford pharmacist was hailed a hero in September for helping to save a woman’s life after she raced into a pharmacy while suffering a potentially fatal allergic reaction.

Clodagh Victory, daughter of veterinary surgeon James Victory, came to the woman’s aid by administering epipen, or adrenaline, in a Dublin based pharmacy.

The Trinity College graduate provided the life-saving dose on the customer who entered the IFSC’s Remedi Pharmacy complaining of swollen lips, a sore throat and breathing difficulties.

‘Relief’ as pubs reopen

“It’s great to be back up and running,” said a clearly relieved and happy Andy Byrne in September as the green light was given to Ireland’s so-called ‘wet pubs’ to reopen their doors after more than six months.

Mr Byrne, who runs a pub in Longford town, said there was an onus on both himself and fellow publicans to ensure licensed premises remained open despite the lingering threat posed by a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

“We just have to try and run it as best we can,” he said.

Killoe win DRA appeal

The chairperson of Killoe Emmet Óg spoke of his "huge relief" in September at a GAA Dispute Resolutions Authority (DRA) ruling to overturn the club's 48 week suspension and questioned the merits behind the ban's original implementation.



Gerry Hagan said he and all those associated with the defending Longford senior football champions were looking forward to getting back on the field of play following the judgement.