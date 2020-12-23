Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue tests positive for Covid-19

All Cabinet ministers are restricting their movements after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister's spokesman said that a test carried out yesterday returned positive today and the Donegal TD is self-isolating at home.

Mr McConalogue is said to be well and the spokesman said he has no symptoms.

He was in Brussels on Government business in the last few days and was tested on his return.

A statement from the Government said that in line with public health advice, all ministers are awaiting a Covid-19 test and result.