FBD Insurance joins forces with Hooves4Hospice

Hospice care provides compassionate care for people in the last phases of incurable disease and focuses on the quality of life for patients along with their caregivers.

Currently, the Midlands region, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath and Laois, is the only region in Ireland which does not have access to a Level3 Hospice which has proven to be so beneficial around Ireland.

Lions Clubs across these counties have proactively established Hooves4Hospice which is a fundraising project to help raise funds and build awareness for what is a vital community resource.

The project was launched in January 2020 and actively sought funds to buy calves and found farmers to donate and to rear these animals to support the hospice initiative.

Despite the challenges of 2020, currently over 400 young animals are now being reared by volunteer host farms. The number continues to increase as more and more farm families offer their support.

Thanks to the generosity of the farming community, the entire proceeds of the sale of all these animals will go towards the urgent and much needed Midland Regional Hospice Building Fund.

FBD Insurance has, from the outset, been supportive of the project and is now a dedicated partner to help support this fundraising campaign.