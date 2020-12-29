Longford Association in Dublin staying optimistic as new year dawns

Even with the occasional seasonal darkness of the sky overhead, there’s a palpable lifting of the spirits and vanishing of despondency among walkers in the parks and pedestrian ways of suburban Dublin.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions and of course the wonderful news of the imminence of vaccines has had remarkably positive effects.

Not even warnings of a possible further lockdown in the New Year seem to be troubling people. They’re determined to enjoy, as safely as possible, this perhaps short period on parole. There’s a sense of optimism in the air.

Like all organisations during 2020, the Longford Association has had to take a long rest period – many of our activities have had to go by the wayside, including our annual charity golf, and social evenings Summer and Christmas.

And we normally hold our AGM in November; however, to make ourselves legal as required by our constitution, we’ll address this matter early in the New Year using modern means.

Meanwhile, like everyone else, we look forward to a changed environment as we move through 2021.