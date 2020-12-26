Longford politicians back €690,000 LEADER funding allocation

A number of local representatives have welcomed funding of €690,000 allocated to Longford under the Transitional LEADER Programme.

“LEADER is a vitally important programme for locally-led rural development and it is crucial that it is properly resourced,” said Adrian Greene, CEO of Longford Community Resources, when welcoming the funding announcement.

“The provision of funding for new projects in communities for 2021 is indeed very welcome particularly against the backdrop of Brexit and the Covid-19 recovery.

“The granting of flexibilities in terms of completion of the current programme is also welcome owing to difficulties experienced by LDCs due to the pandemic.

“The announcement by Minister Humphreys allows LDCs to drive the Covid-19 recovery in their communities with emphasis on projects in new areas under the themes energy, climate agenda, digital transformation, building capacity of communities.”

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Joe Flaherty also welcomed the announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD earlier this month.

“In line with a commitment in the Programme for Government, the Transitional LEADER Programme will bridge a gap between the wind-up of the current 2014-2020 LEADER Programme and the start of the next EU programme, which is not likely to commence until 2023 due to delays at EU level,” he said.

“Some of the additional changes will include a new call for proposals under the LEADER Food Initiative, which supports new and existing artisan, micro and small food producers.”

Chair of Longford LCDC also welcomed the announcement, saying that “LEADER funding has been at the heart of community development in the county nearly three decades now and based on our delivery rate to date, I am confident that with our partners in LCRL and Longford County Council, we will identify and support worthy projects in quick time and may even require further funding from the Department later in 2021.”