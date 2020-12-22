Longford's Backstage Theatre to stream seasonal concert with Eimear Quinn

Take a moment of solace from 2020 and be transported by the power of music this Christmas as Backstage Theatre brings this seasonal concert from Ireland's leading songstress, Eimear Quinn, direct to your living room.

Following consistent sell-out shows, Eimear’s loyal audience can look forward to her annual Christmas concert once more.

They say that it is an experience of utter escape into a spiritual world of stillness and rejoicing. It marks the beginning of the season for an ever-growing audience each year.

The purity of Eimear's voice, coupled with a depth of interpretation of seasonal song calls you to another place, letting stress and sorrow dissolve in special alchemy, more needed than ever this Christmas.

This year Backstage Theatre invites you to join Eimear and her musicians from the comfort of your own home, wherever it might be. If you only attend one Christmas concert, make it a memorable one.



Eimear Quinn's Solace concert will be streaming online on Wednesday, December 23 at 8pm. Tickets €12 per household available on backstage.ie