Christmas lunch with a difference in Granard

The 14th Annual Senior Citizens Christmas party took place on Sunday last in Granard but with a difference.

Lus na Gréine FRC were determined to run the event despite the challenges of Covid and to ensure that senior citizens know how highly they are valued and are thought of.

This year they teamed up with Anna from Belles Kitchen and with the support of Granard Post Office who helped get the word out and the Granard Gardai, Maguire’s Transport, Volunteers and the Board at the FRC 152 4 course Christmas lunches were distributed.

The feedback has been so positive according to Eileen the manager at the FRC who said it brought a lot of joy and celebration in these challenging times.

The centre wish to thank the whole community who have helped make this possible in their support for the FRC and its Social Enterprise Pre-Loved boutique throughout the year and wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas 2020.