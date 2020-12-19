Longford County Council rural working hubs webinar

Longford County Council Regeneration Department, working with Leader Aisapari in Finland, were delighted to welcome over 90 people to an online webinar for a discussion on Rural Working Hubs on Tuesday, November 24 last.

The webinar generated a very interesting discussion looking at policy, good practices and implementation in both Ireland and Finland in the development of rural working hubs.

Speakers at the event included Minister of State Robert Troy who presented the Government's response to remote working and outlined their support and commitment to further develop remote working opportunities.

Tracy Keogh, co-founder of Grow Remote highlighted the work of the company in promoting remote working and assisting our communities to become remote ready.

Stephen Carolan and Deirdre Frost from the Western Development Commission spoke about the progress in the Atlantic Economic Corridor project and the recently published data that will help to inform the future development of remote working hubs.

Clare McEnroe identified some of the key learnings from the community point of view in terms of her involvement in the development of co:worx digital hub in Edgeworthstown.

This webinar and the continued work of the Regeneration Department under the Rural Working Hubs project will help inform the future development of hubs across County Longford.

The webinar as well as the presentations on the day can be viewed on the following link: http://www.longfordcoco.ie/!S6YOZH