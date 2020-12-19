Christmas spirit in full swing in Arva

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Arva with the lights already switched on to give a cheery welcome to everyone coming into the town.

Arva Town Development Association have worked hard to ensure that the town is well lit up and festive in the run-up to Christmas and have set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help pay the costs of the lights.

Anyone who can spare a few euros to put towards the Christmas lights fund is welcome to do so via GoFundMe.

Also in Arva this Christmas is a new take on the 12 Days of Christmas.

The St Patrick’s Hall Committee are now introducing the 12 Ks of Christmas.

The committee held a meeting recently where the lack of fundraising opportunities was discussed at length. There are loans to be repaid on the refurbishment of the Hall.

The committee are hoping that the community will back their novel fundraiser by completing 12 Km over the 12 days of Christmas.

You can do 1km per day or do the 12km together – you can walk, jog, run or cycle in your favourite area. Simply take pictures to show off the beauty of the countryside and send them on to the committee or tag St Patrick’s Hall on Facebook.

Most importantly, you can make a donation to the Hall Fund to help with ongoing costs.

Unfortunately, for the first time since 1962, Santa is unable to come to Arva to meet the children due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But, thanks to a local initiative, Santa sa Bhaile, he is delivering personalised virtual messages to children all over Ireland.

Using a website, www.santasabhaile.ie, Santa, Mrs Claus and all the elves have been gathering Christmas messages for children locally an nationally to deliver in time for Christmas.

All proceeds made through the website will go towards the ISPCC this Christmas.

For more information, see www.santasabhaile.ie.