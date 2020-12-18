Longford house prices jump 10 per cent as supply falls

Longford house prices are on average ten per cent higher than they were this time last year, a new report has found.

The findings are contained in online property website Daft.ie's fourth quarterly report for 2020 which showed that, despite the ongoing pandemic, house prices in Longford have remained robust.

In Longford, prices in the final three months of 2020 were 10% higher than a year previously, compared to a fall of 2% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €148,000, 75% above its lowest point.

The national average listed price of housing rose by 7.4% in the year to December 2020, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, daft.ie.

Prices had fallen in the second quarter of the year but rebounded in the third quarter, before rising a further 2.2% in the final three months of the year. The 7.4% year-on-year rise is the largest such increase in three years. The average sale price nationwide in the final quarter of 2020 was €269,522, up from €250,766 a year ago and up 64% from its lowest point in early 2013 and 27% lower than the Celtic Tiger peak.

Listed prices rose in all 54 markets contained in the Daft.ie Report in 2020, although there were significant differences around the country. Areas with the largest increases span both urban and rural markets, with markets such as Dublin 8, Dublin 10, Kilkenny and Donegal all having prices more than 10% higher than a year ago.

The smallest year-on-year increases – less than 4% - were in Clare, Meath, central Dublin and Dublin 6, the country’s most expensive market, where prices are up just 1.7%.