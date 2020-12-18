Longford senator insists €28m community energy fund to provide "very real benefits" to homes and communities

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has rowed in behind a government led announcement to provide €28m for community energy projects across Ireland.

Senator Carrigy expressed his "delight" with the announcement, saying The Community Energy Grants Scheme is funded under the National Retrofit Programme and is now open for applications

Upgrades can take place across building types to reduce energy use and costs throughout the community with the aim to deliver energy savings to homeowners, communities, and private sector organisations.

All projects should be community oriented with a cross-sectoral approach, and you must show that you can sustainably finance the proposed project.

Partnership is essential for a successful application. You should seek partnership from organisations that fall into the eligible categories. These partnerships can be assisted by SEAI if required. The increased budget for the Scheme and other improvements will enable delivery of larger projects and more wide-scale benefits.

Senator Carrigy concluded: “This Scheme will provide very real benefits in the homes and communities for people all over Ireland, this scheme will help grow the market and create high quality sustainable jobs in the retrofit and energy service sector well into our future”.