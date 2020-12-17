Gardaí in four separate drugs seizures in Longford

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will decide if any charges can be brought against a woman following the discovery of almost €50,000 worth of cannabis herb in Longford town.

Officers aligned to the Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit made the discovery following a search of a house in the Glebe area of town at around 10am last Wednesday morning.

The woman was arrested and detained at Longford garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

During a follow up search, a further quantity of suspected cannabis herb worth €3,200 was seized at a property in Longford town.

The woman was later released from garda custody without charge and a file will now be sent to the DPP to ascertain what, if any, charges can be brought.

That came just hours before gardaí made three separate seizures across the county.

Cocaine and cannabis herb were recovered by rank and file members on patrol in Longford and Lanesboro last Wednesday night and into last Thursday morning in what is being viewed as another significant breakthrough in the Gardaí's ongoing battle against organised crime.

The biggest haul which was recovered came in Lanesboro shortly after 7:30pm last Wednesday when officers stopped and searched a silver Ford Focus in the town.

A 23-year-old male was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning after around €1,200 worth of cannabis herb was found concealed beneath the vehicle's front passenger seat.

He was later released without charge with a file now expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine the next course of the investigation.

In two further incidents, gardaí also recovered cannabis herb and cocaine after searching two males walking the streets of the county town during the early hours of the morning.

The latter, which involved a 15-year-old male, culminated in the recovery of almost €300 worth of cocaine.