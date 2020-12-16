Longford LCDC chief backs LEADER funding announcement

"I am delighted to confirm that Co Longford has been allocated €690,693 to take us through the transition period from the current LEADER programme to the next.

At our last LCDC meeting in December, the final tranche of our original LEADER allocation of €7.6m was granted to successful applicants and we are delighted to now be able to consider existing and new applications from a large number of groups and individuals who have indicated their interest in developing various community and enterprise projects.

LEADER funding has been at the heart of community development in the county nearly three decades now and based on our delivery rate to date, I am confident that with our partners in LCRL and Longford County Council, we will identify and support worthy projects in quick time and may even require further funding from the Department later in 2021."