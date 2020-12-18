Longford man fined for having ‘disguised weapon’

A man charged with possession of a knife insisted at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court that it was not a weapon but a multi-tool.

Bartlomiej Wrona, 4 Cuasan, Lisbrack Road, Longford, told the court last week that he wasn’t aware that carrying the tool in his wallet was an offence.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the state, explained that when Gardaí searched Mr Wrona, they discovered the weapon, which was disguised.

“It was a knife disguised as a bank card. It has a razor blade and is extremely sharp and folds into a credit card,” he told the court.

“What you had was a disguised weapon,” said Judge Hughes to the accused.

Mr Wrona explained that he had never tried to use the weapon and said he bought it on ebay for less than €10.

The court heard that Mr Wrona has 14 previous convictions, all for road traffic offences, with the most recent being on September 18, 2020, when he was convicted of having no insurance at Longford District Court. He was given a €250 fine and disqualified from driving for two years.

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client had paid all of his fines.

“He had this (knife) a couple of years and had been searched before and it wasn’t taken,” she said.

“That’s because it was a disguised weapon,” said Judge Hughes in response.

“He didn’t realise what it was,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“Of course he did. That’s why he bought it,” Judge Hughes shot back.

Mr Wrona was fined €250 for possession of the weapon, and given three months to pay.