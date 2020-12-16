Roscommon man fined for public order incident

A man who was physically abusive towards gardaí has been fined €250 with three months to pay.

Peter Kicina, 7 Tarmon Harbour, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with public order.

Giving evidence to the court, Sgt Paddy McGirl explained that gardaí were called to a domestic incident at 1am on November 9, 2020.

When they arrived at the scene, Mr Kicina was refusing to leave the premises.

“He was directed by gardaí to leave but he refused to do so and became aggressive and abusive,” Sgt McGirl explained.

“He was directed to leave again and became physically abusive towards gardaí and resisted arrest. Gda Dillon had to deploy pepper spray.”

Mr Kicina has one previous conviction, the court heard. In July of this year, he was charged with a section 6 public order offence and fined €150. The fine has been paid.

“He was out again annoying gardaí a couple of months later,” said Judge Hughes.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, explained that his client was “a victim of the pandemic”.

“He was drinking in the apartment and had a domestic with his partner,” he said.

“He accepts he should’ve cooperated with the guards.”

Judge Hughes convicted and fined Mr Kicina €250 with three months to pay.