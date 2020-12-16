Two Longford groups receive €88,323 to fund vehicles

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced almost €1.3 million to fund vehicles for 26 community-based organisations.



Two groups in Longford will receive €88,323 to fund vehicles.



Disabled People of Longford and St Christopher's Services are to receive €42,708 and €45,615, respectively.

The vehicles will be used to provide essential transport services for people with mobility issues.



The funding is provided under the Mobility and Cancer Care Transport Measure of the CLÁR programme.

It will support voluntary organisations that provide, free of charge:

· transport to and from day care, or other medical therapy and respite services, and/or

· transport to or from designated cancer treatment hospitals and centres under the National Cancer Care Programme.

Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to continue my Department’s support under the CLÁR programme for voluntary organisations that provide transport services to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"This funding, which I have increased by over 40 per cent compared to last year, will provide suitable vehicles that will enable people living in designated rural areas to access vital treatment and medical services. The organisations receiving support under the scheme provide invaluable services in their communities and I am pleased to be able to support their efforts.”

Minister Humphreys added: “One of the strategic objectives of Project Ireland 2040 is to strengthen rural economies and communities. The CLÁR programme is helping to improve the quality of life in rural communities and is an important part of my Department’s integrated investment in rural development.”

Last Friday's announcement is in addition to funding of €4.5 million for 160 projects which Minister Humphreys announced in November under CLÁR for school and community safety measures, community recreation areas, and Meals on Wheels services.