Longford's EDI Centre continues to go from strength to strength

Covid or no Covid, it has been another memorable year for Longford’s Employment Development and Information Centre.

Established over two decades ago by Longford Community Resources Ltd (LCRL), the centre has been the go-to place for the unemployed and those looking to re-establish themselves in the local labour market.

Given its central location at Longford’s Mastertech Business Park, just off the main Athlone Road and with a trained staff, well established links with statutory agencies and tailor-designed services, the EDI Centre has continued to provide a responsive and progressive service to the local community in Longford since its inception in 1998.

A large slice of that success has come courtesy of the EDI centre’s voluntary committee who are responsible for all decisions regarding the management of the Centre.

One of its leading flagbearers, the centre’s Catering and Life Skills Programme has enjoyed another successful year despite the challenges posed by the ongoing health pandemic.

“We congratulate the trainees on their achievements this year and applaud their resilience, adaptability and tenacity to complete the course and graduate with flying colours,” said a spokesperson.

“We all want to particularly thank the employers who have shown faith, determination and innovation in the face of unforeseen circumstances. These employers have in the midst of this tumultuous year still been there to offer their invaluable contribution to The Catering course in a generous and welcoming way.”

The Catering Course at the EDI Center - is a Local Training Initiative (LTI ) leading to a QQI Major Award at Level 4.

This is a free full time, 50-week course. and is aimed at those who are interested in training for employment or further education.

Early school leavers, people who are unemployed or are in receipt of a disability allowance are welcome to apply for these courses. Supports available to eligible candidates include – Childcare/Travel/ Accommodation.

“There is always a demand for workers in the Hospitality sector and this is an ideal time to retrain and upskill,” added the spokesperson.