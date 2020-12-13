Longford Cathaoirleach leads shop local calls

I wish to take this opportunity to wish you all the happiest of Christmases.

This year has been one of trials and restrictions for all of us.

2020 stopped the world and spread fear and anxiety around the globe.

We in Longford met the challenges by working and pulling together.

We can be proud of our endeavours as we now know, we are stronger together.

So many lives have been changed by lock downs and the various levels of restrictions, our business sector needs our support at this time, so I am asking you to shop local to keep Longford working.

Míle Buíochas to our front line workers.

You filled us with pride, you gave so much to keep us safe, to our diaspora, the welcome when you can visit, will be the warmest ever.

Please keep safe and look out for each other.

Ar scath a cheile a mhaireann na daoine. (Under the shelter of each other, people survive).