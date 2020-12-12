Christmas Day run in aid of Longford MS goes virtual

This year was due to be the 30th year of the annual Christmas Day Run in aid of the Longford branch of Multiple Sclerosis.

Unfortunately, due to Covid 19, as with many other events and charity fundraisers in 2020, it cannot now take place in the same way as the previous 29 years.

However, Michael Flood said the organisers won’t give up, adding, 'as because of Covid, charities are finding it harder than ever to raise funds and so we’ll do everything we can to help them out'.

Mr Flood continued, “There will be a run this year but it’ll be a run with a difference and we’re inviting you to join with us in our first 'MS Christmas Day Virtual Run' and raise much needed funds for Longford.

Over the past 29 years, in excess of €149,000 has been raised for Longford MS and while initially disappointed that the run won’t be our usual one, the advantage of a virtual run is that anyone that wishes to take part can do so wherever they are.

This will give people who took part at any stage over the previous 29 years the chance to join with us for the 30th anniversary - from Cashel to Australia or Lanesboro to America.

Wherever you are in the world, simply log onto Longford MS Christmas Day Run on www.gofundme.com to sponsor the event or to join in with us by completing your own 11km over Christmas (December 24, 25 & 26) and submit your sponsorship via the same link.

For updates see MS Longford Christmas Day Run on Facebook and we’d love to see your efforts and photos.

So let’s all join together to keep our great tradition of giving at Christmas going and continue to raise much needed funds for Longford MS.