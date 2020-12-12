Longford County Council rows in behind ‘Keep Well’ campaign

The ‘Keep Well’ campaign aims to support people and communities to mind their physical and mental health over the coming months.

The Government Plan for Living with Covid-19: Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 highlights the important role that individual and community resilience play in contributing to our ongoing response to Covid-19.

Encouraging people to get involved Cathaoirleach Paul Ross remarked, “It is a call to action to everyone across Longford. It is an invitation to individuals, communities, voluntary groups, sporting organisations, those involved in creativity and the arts, local heritage and history, businesses, as well as local and national government to find ways to support everyone to discover new activities and routines that will do us good.”

According to Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon, “Longford County Council together with the Sports Partnership, Library, PPN and a number of different organisations will deliver a range of initiatives and programmes to the people of Longford. This campaign is aimed at showing people of all ages how we can mind our own physical and mental health and wellbeing by adding healthy and helpful habits to our daily and weekly routines. It will provide guidelines, information, and tips on things that will help us keep well through the coming months.”

The funding for these initiatives comes from Sláintecare and will support a number of initiatives through the Healthy Ireland Fund that will be rolled out over the coming months.

Information will be available through the Longford County Council website, www.longfordcoco.ie

It builds on the “In This Together” campaign from earlier in the year. The campaign is focused on five main themes: Keeping Active, Staying Connected, Switching Off and being Creative, Eating Well and Minding your Mood.

This week’s installment is all about Keeping Active. Keeping active and being outdoors, even during the winter, is important to help physical and mental health and wellbeing. Sport Ireland is leading a series of initiatives at a national level which is being supported by the Longford Sports Partnership at a local level.

Sarah Mulligan, Longford Sports Partnership coordinator, said, “We will be supporting people to stay active in their own local areas throughout the winter. We will be working with sporting organisations and clubs to develop ways to support the communities of Longford. Already in Longford our 4x4 Walking Programme organised by our CSDO Donal Mulligan and promoted through the Longford GAA has gotten 1000 people involved and over 50,000km walked. We have many other initiatives and programmes planned for the upcoming months, some of which can be seen in the flyer included.”

In December, there is our 4x4 Walking Challenge, encouraging people to walk 4km, 4 days a week for 4 weeks, with every parish having a group and some brilliant prizes to be won.

We are running an Online Sports Education Series in the evening with workshops including: * Wednesday, December 9 Exercise after Pregnancy at 7pm an overview of rehab and recovery strategies helping the return to exercise and an overview of return to running guidelines.

* Monday, December 14 RED-S at 7pm relative energy deficiency in sport can have negative effects on performance and cause health problems.

* Tuesday, December 15 Autism in Sport Awareness Training at 7pm.

* Wednesday, December 16 Sports First Aid at 7pm and finishing up on Monday, December 21 Pelvic Floor Basic at 7pm.

We are also running Online Fitness Classes for Older adults on Wednesdays at 11am, Men's Fitness Mondays and Thursdays at 7pm; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Workout of the Day at 10am and classes for People with Disabilities on Thursday at 4.30pm. In our local schools we are delivering Parkour and Sports Leaderships education to our TYS as well as giving lots of tips on our social media.

There is still time to get involved in any of these initiatives so why wait until January…



In order to keep in touch and up to date with Keeping Active activities planned or with any of the initiatives and programmes visit our website www.longfordsports.ie, check out our Eventbrite page for booking or follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

If you would like any information please email sports@longfordcoco.ie or phone 0433393493.