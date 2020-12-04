Man fined for being abusive to Longford gardaí

A man who was abusive to gardaí when his vehicle was seized for no insurance has been fined €200 and given four months to pay.

Martin Grundza, with an address at 47 Lana Aoibheann, St Michael’s Road, Longford, was stopped by gardaí on Richmond Street, Longford, on October 16, 2020.

Giving evidence at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, Gda Philip Weafer explained that he stopped Mr Grundza at 8.10pm.

“He had no insurance. The car was seized and as it was being seized, he became verbally abusive to gardaí and had to be restrained and arrested,” said Gda Weafer.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, explained to the court that his client’s paperwork was in order, “but it was on his phone”.

“He accepts it was an overreaction and apologises to the guards,” said Mr Quinn.

“He’s moved on and is now more mature. He’s hoping for community service or a fine and I hope he’s going to leave trouble behind him.”

Mr Grundza has five previous convictions, the court heard, including public order, assault and road traffic offences.

He was fined €200 with four months to pay.