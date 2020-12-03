Lotto announces county where €10 million jackpot was sold

Somone in Co Cork is €10.7m richer after the National Lottery confirmed that a ticketholder won the Lotto jackpot.

The €10,780,193 jackpot is the 20th of ever biggest Lotto prize. The money was won in the midweek draw on Wednesday, November 2.

A lotto statement said the name of the shop where the ticket was sold will be announced in the coming days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days.

"Last night’s draw produced an incredible 93,000 winners throughout the country so we are encouraging everybody who played in Wednesday’s Lotto game to continue to check their tickets.

"We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner of the €10.7 million jackpot, so we are appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the big winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize,” said the statement.

So far in 2020, there have been 11 jackpot wins amounting to €60 million.