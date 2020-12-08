Raising funds to buy Christmas presents for Ballymahon nursing home residents

A Ballymahon man is undertaking a charity challenge where all funds raised will be used to buy Christmas presents for the residents that are currently in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home.

Niall Neary is embarking on a 120km cycle (Westmeath to Dublin) in December and to-date, he has raised €1,495 through his ‘Nursing Home Christmas Gifts’ gofundme page.

Niall explained, “It is a tough time for the nursing home residents having no visitors and I want to give them something small to smile about this Christmas.”

He said that each gift bag will be accompanied by a Christmas card written by children from primary schools in Dublin. “Any donation would be greatly appreciated,” Niall added.

Niall’s granny is a resident of Thomond Lodge and last April, he completed a 24 hour fitness challenge to show appreciation for HSE staff and frontline workers.

He did 100 push-ups every hour on the hour. That's 2,400 push-ups in total. He completed 100 sit-ups every hour, on the half hour. That's 2,400 sit-ups in total. He also ran 24 kilometres in the 24 hour period while observing the 2 kilometre radius rule from home.

Niall raised €3,745 through his April challenge and the funds were used to buy the residents gifts and to give them a much needed lift during these tough Covid-19 times.

Gifts included toiletries, perfumes, aftershaves, treats, teddies, cards, slippers and pyjamas.

Niall concluded, “I’m hoping my December fundraiser is just as successful and I appreciate any donation, big or small. Happy Christmas to one and all.”