Longford community initiatives get financial boost from Bank of Ireland

While 2020 has seen communities across the country come together like never before, Bank of Ireland has played a part by supporting local projects that promote financial, physical and mental wellbeing.

In total, it has awarded €13,000 this year to community, enterprise and charity initiatives in Longford through its Begin Together Programme.

Earlier this year, grants were awarded to two local initiatives.

The first was Lough Ree Angling Hub, which promotes angling tourism in the Longford, Roscommon and Westmeath region.

The group also works hard to encourage the youth and the unemployed to take up fishing as a healthy recreational activity by organising coaching and competitions.

Through one of its projects, ‘Fishing for Life after Redundancy’, the group arranges regular social activities for those who have lost their jobs. Working with Pieta House, it provides advice, information and support.

The other recipient was the Longford branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland, which is using the funding to implement and evaluate a community-based, physio programme under the direction and support of a qualified physiotherapist.

Exercising with people who have similar physical limitations can help those with MS to develop confidence.

In October, Granard was named runner-up in the Begin Together Awards, winning €5,000 in the Local Community Enterprise Initiative (Special Covid Response Category).



The judges were highly impressed by the town’s presentation, its responsive, wrap-around services for people of all ages and its entrepreneurial spirit in providing meals, care packages and educational packs to those in need.



