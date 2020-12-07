Affinity Credit Union Ballymahon supporting its members this Christmas
Affinity Credit Union Ballymahon are dedicated to be supporting its members this Christmas.
We are open and we are lending. We have enhanced our services to suit your needs during Covid-19. We have our lowest ever loan rates available now.
Whether your needs are home improvements, car, Christmas or personal, then we have the loan for you. Our loans from home facility means you can apply for a loan online and draw-down the funds from home. It is simple, secure, and easy.
Our Online Payments facility is now available too! You can pay directly into your account, through your online banking using your debit or credit cards. We are here for Ballymahon this Christmas. Talk to us today. Call:0818222919
Email: info@affinitycu.ie Apply online now www.affinitycu.ie
