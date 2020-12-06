Longford firms through to SFA Awards final

Two Longford companies - N & E Precision Engineering and John Stone Fine Foods - have been named as finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021.

N & E Precision Engineering is among the finalists in the Manufacturing Category (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI.

While John Stone Fine Foods is shortlisted in two categories - Food & Drink, (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia and Exporter of the Year, (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

Forty-three companies have been selected as finalists, from fifteen different counties, across nine categories.