Advice from Longford's Maxi Zoo: Enjoy nature with your pet

You don’t have to go and discover a completely new route every day to make walks close to home more enjoyable for both you and your dog.

Obviously it’s fun for your dog to explore new paths and it’s incredible how much there is out there to sniff out and discover, plus getting out for a walk will help you and your pet pal feel good.

However, nobody can offer their dog an alternative route each and every day, which is why it makes sense to jazz up your tried and tested trails a bit.

Bring a ball thrower, frisbee or even just their favourite toy – whatever keeps your pet entertained while you enjoy the fresh air.

Or just enjoy a safe, socially distanced walk around your neighborhood, make sure to adhere to public health advice and stay healthy. There’s nothing nicer than knowing there’s someone by your side.

