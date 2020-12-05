Community Sports Hub Coordinator in Drumlish to be appointed

This post will be integral to the development and implementation of a comprehensive plan to promote, attract and develop the sustainable usage of the new facility based Community Sports Hub, as a local and regional centre.



The suitable candidate will foster and encourage a culture of active participation, supporting opportunities for, and access to sport and physical activity throughout Drumlish and surrounding areas.

Based in Drumlish, the role will entail establishing relationships with the many local stakeholders, agencies, community, sports clubs and groups, carrying out needs analysis, to support the development of new activities as identified, and supporting club development with particular emphasis on integration and engaging disengaged young people.

This role is offered on a fixed term contract for 12 months. Drumlish Community Centre is an equal opportunities employer.



Further Information: Please send a cover letter and a detailed CV, referencing, outlining your experience skills and suitability for the position to sports@longfordcoco.ie. For queries relating to the role please contact Sarah in confidence – info@longfordsports.ie / (043) 33 49493.

Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, December 18. Please note that short listing may apply.